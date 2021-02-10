Marie Margaret Gattinger (nee Fletcher) was born at Lemberg, SK, on March 13, 1937, to Ernest and Annie (nee Teece) Fletcher. Marie attended school in Lemberg and graduated in 1955. She then moved to Regina and worked with the Saskatchewan Wheat Pool for three years as a comptometer operator. On Oct. 18, 1958,

Marie married Robert (Bob) Earl Gattinger of Neudorf, SK. The couple started their married life on a farm five miles northwest of Neudorf. The couple had two sons, Ronald and Douglas Gattinger. In 1982 Bob and Marie built a new house in Neudorf and moved from the farm to town. In her later years, Marie resided with her son Ron at the farm and later at St. Paul Lutheran Home in Melville. She passed away at St. Paul Lutheran Home on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at the age of 83 years.

In 1973 Marie became secretary (and later manager) for the Neudorf Health and Social Centre. During the formative years of home care in the area, she supervised the home care service for the RM of McLeod, as well as for the villages of Neudorf, Lemberg, Killaly and Grayson. Marie served as a member of the North Valley District Health Board from 1993 to 2002. She was an active member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Neudorf.

Marie enjoyed visiting with friends and celebrating their birthdays, creative writing, researching family history, sight-seeing day trips with Bob, reading, computer and email time, crossword puzzles, dogs and watching curling events and Toronto Blue Jays games on television. Marie was always interested in what was going on at the farm and was always available to help move vehicles and equipment from field to field during seeding and harvest.

Marie was predeceased by her parents, Ernest and Annie Fletcher; her husband, Robert Earl Gattinger; sister Lillian Huget and her husband, Leonard Huget; niece Catherine Huget; brother Earl Fletcher and his wife, Joyce Fletcher; Bob’s parents, Philip and Katherine Gattinger; brother-in-law Delmer Gattinger; sister-in-law Gladys

Gattinger; and niece Loni Gattinger. She is survived by her two sons and three grandchildren: Ron Gattinger and his sons, Andrew and Michael; Doug (Nadine) Gattinger and their daughter, Angelica; brother-in-law Elroy Gattinger; brother-in-law Richard (Isabel) Gattinger; brother-in-law Melvin (Bonnie) Gattinger; sister-in-law Elaine Gattinger; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

A private graveside service was held on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Christ Lutheran Cemetery, Neudorf, SK, with the Rev. Vivian Roberts officiating.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville and Whitewood.