On Tuesday, February 2, at approximately 2:15 a.m. the RCMP were dispatched to a complaint of a break and enter and theft at a jewellery store in the town of Moosomin. A single male suspect broke the business glass front door of the business before entering the business. Once inside the suspect broke several display cases and stole jewellery and watches.

The Moosomin RCMP have reviewed the surveillance footage and are continuing to investigate this crime. The Moosomin RCMP will provide further updates to this investigation once they become available.

No one was injured as a result of this Break and Enter however, the business has sustained a significant loss in both damage and goods.

Moosomin RCMP would like to thank all witnesses that providing information aiding police. Moosomin RCMP would also like to thank all neighbouring businesses that are assisting with provided valuable surveillance video.

Moosomin RCMP is requesting anyone with information about this incident to contact the Moosomin RCMP by calling 306-435-3361. Information can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.