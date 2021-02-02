A day after he was reported missing, a Fort Qu’Appelle senior has been located alive and well in Prince Albert.

On Feb. 2 Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP received a report that 64-year-old Wilburn Campbell left his residence at approximately 5 p.m. to go to a restaurant in Fort Qu‘Appelle, but never arrived or returned to his residence.

Police had believed Campbell have decided to hitchhike to Prince Albert to see other family members, but as he had not been seen, issued a call to the public for assistance.