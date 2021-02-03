Eileen Mae Jeannot passed away peacefully, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at the Moosomin Long Term Care Home.

Eileen was predeceased by her parents, Grover and Elizabeth Blunt. Eileen is survived by her husband of 59 years, Joe; sister, Betty McCormick (Morgan); and brother, Gerald Blunt.

Eileen leaves behind her four boys, Brad (Sharon), Robert (Charlene), Keith (Jessica)and Brian (Gaylene). She will be forever remembered by her many grandchildren, Kyle (Alyssa), Kristen, Kelsie,

Jakob, Paige, Regan, Dryden, Carsten, Jax; and was a

doting great-grandma to Penny, Maguire and Lawson.

Eileen grew up in the Poplar Grove district attending school at Woodside and Langbank schools eventually meeting the love of her life, Joe Jeannot, whom she married on Oct. 6,1962. Together they raised their family and created a thriving farm including purebred cattle raising Polled Herefords in the early years and Black Angus later on.

Eileen was a dedicated mother and farm wife. She also had a career as a nurses’ aid in both the Whitewood Hospital and Whitewood Care Home.

A celebration of Eileen’s life will be held at a later date when meeting restrictions allow for larger gatherings. A

notification will be provided in the local newspaper. The family would like to express a sincere thank you to Dr. W. Roets, Dr. H. Van Der Merwe and the staff of the Moosomin Long Term Care facility for their enduring care and support.