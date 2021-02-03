It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mervin (Donald) Herman, beloved husband of Irene Herman of Melville, SK. He passed away peacefully with his family by his side at St. Paul Lutheran Home, Melville, on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.

Don was born on the family homestead near the Duff area on Nov. 24, 1931, and received his education at Duff school. Don was confirmed at the Evangelical Lutheran Church on June 2, 1946. He met the love of his life, Irene Daunheimer, and they united in marriage on Oct. 25, 1956. Together they had three daughters, Gloria, Mardell and Joy.

In 1964 Don started his life career at the Co-op in Fenwood and was later transferred to Melville. He proudly served the community until he retired in 1991. Don was a faithful church member who loved the Lord. He served and held many positions at Zion Lutheran Church including secretary, financial secretary, usher, elder and trustee. Don was a member and proud supporter of the Melville Senior Centre and was honoured to have served as their president. He will also be remembered as a loving and caring father and husband.

Don enjoyed farming, bowling, dancing, playing cards, gardening, baseball, curling, having coffee with his buddies and telling a good joke but most of all, spending time with his family. He would often tell us that we made him happy twice, “once when we come and once when we go”.

Don leaves to mourn his passing his loving wife of 64 years, Irene; their daughters, Gloria Rainkie of Hope, B.C.; Mardell (Darvin) Skowronski of Yorkton, SK; and Joy (Chris) Bella of Winnipeg, MB. Don was blessed with five grandchildren, Alison (Murray) Wright, Amanda (Steve) Cameron, Ashley Skowronski, Kayla (Kyle) Nagy and Brittany Bella (Danny Martens); six great-grandchildren, Sereena, Nicole, Trystan, Bryson, Adalynn and Lexi; his sisters, Eileen Kirk and Audrey Bender; sister-in-law Mary Herman; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Don was predeceased by his father, Jacob; his mother, Louise; sister Dorothy (in infancy); brother Ronald Herman; and brothers-in-law, Cameron Kirk and Ronald Bender.

“ You have made a lasting impression forever in our hearts.” Love you forever and always, Dad, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa XOXO

A funeral service was held on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church, Melville with the Rev. Don Koch

officiating. The organist, Dorothy Herman, played the hymns “Near to the Heart of God”, Just as I Am, without One Plea”, “O Take My Hand, Dear Father” and “How Great Thou Art”. Interment followed at Melville City Cemetery with

Amanda Cameron, Ashley Skowronski, Kayla Nagy, Kyle Nagy, Brittany Bella, Trystan Rainkie, Chris Bella and Darvin Skowronski as pallbearers.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home Melville and Whitewood.