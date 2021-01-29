On Jan. 28, Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) was informed by Public Health of an additional positive COVID-19 diagnosis in an individual associated with Fort Qu’Appelle Elementary School. As a result, a second classroom is transitioning to online learning until February 10.

On Jan. 26, Public Health informed PVSD of a positive COVID-19 diagnosis in an individual associated with Fort Qu’Appelle Elementary School. One classroom was transitioned to online learning until Feb. 8.

Those considered close contacts with both individuals have been contacted and instructed to isolate for 14 days. Fort Qu’Appelle Elementary School will remain open and all other classes will continue.