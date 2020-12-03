Construction continues - The new Co-op Food and Home stores will serve not only to improve the shopping experience but also the city’s economic growth by providing more jobs and putting Melville on the map as a one stop shop for contractors. The Home Centre is scheduled to be open in April while the Food Store will be completed and open for customers in August.

Home Centre scheduled for April opening; Food Store to be completed in August Construction on the new Prairie Co-op Food Store and Home Centre are progressing well and soon Melville residents will have a new complex for their shopping needs. As is usually the case with large scale projects, there are often challenges which are […]

» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR