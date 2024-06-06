New business bylaw passedThe base tax rate in the City of Melville is going up by 4.8 per cent for 2024. Melville City Council made the decision during the Regular […]

» To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription.

Previous articleForty-one students receive diplomas from Kipling School
Next articleAlcohol in parks passed by 4-2 vote at council

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR