Four residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. One resident in their 60s from the Far North East zone. One resident over the age of 80 from the North West zone. One resident in their 60s from the North Central zone. One resident in their 70s from the Saskatoon zone. This brings the total number of deaths in the province to 37.



There are 235 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on November 23, 2020, bringing the provincial total to date to 6,708 cases. In the last three days, there has been 910 new cases and 190 recovers in Saskatchewan.

The seven-day average of daily cases is 219 (18.0 new cases per 100,000 population), information which will be now be regularly reported.



The new cases are located in the Far North West (11), Far North East (3), North West (10), North Central (24), North East (4), Saskatoon (54), Central West (4), Central East (7), Regina (66), South West (17), South Central (16) and South East (16) zones. Three (3) new cases have pending residence information.



Of the 6,708 reported cases, 2,864 are considered active. A total of 3,807 people have recovered.



One-hundred and six people are in hospital. Eighty-seven people are receiving inpatient care; seven in the North West, 10 in North Central, one in North East, 36 in Saskatoon, one in Central East, 11 in Regina, one in South West, and 20 in the South East zone. Nineteen people are in intensive care: one in North West, two in North Central, nine in Saskatoon, one in Central East, two in South West and four in Regina.

Of the 6,807 cases in the province:

439 cases are travelers;

2,868 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

1,333 have no known exposures; and

2,068 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

194 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

1,421 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

2,386 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 1,793 are in the 40-59 age range; 872 are in the 60-79 age range; and 231 are in the 80-plus range. Confirmation of age is pending for five cases.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

37 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

Of 6,708 confirmed cases:

1,977 cases are from the Saskatoon area

1,435 cases are from the north area (496 north west, 672 north central, 267 north east)

1,025 cases are from the Regina area

915 cases are from the south area (337 south west, 360 south central, 267 south east)

773 cases are from the far north area (542 far north west, 67 far north central, 164 far north east)

552 cases are from the central area (249 central west, 303 central east)

31 cases have pending residence information

To date, 320,886 COVID-19 tests have been processed Saskatchewan. As of November 21, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 208,247 people tested per million population. The national rate was 289,488 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 2,861 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

Support Contract Tracing and Download the COVID Alert App

Health Canada’s COVID Alert application is available to Saskatchewan residents. This free, voluntary app provides digital alerts to let people know if they may have been exposed to COVID-19. It does not collect personal health information or track the location of users but can ensure your contacts get the earliest possible exposure notifications, if utilized.

COVID Alert is available for Canadians as a free download from the App Store or the Google Play Store.

More information on using the app and how your privacy is protected at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-apps.