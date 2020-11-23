On Saturday, November 21, 2020, shortly after 1 a.m., Canora RCMP received a call of a one-year-old male infant requiring urgent medical attention inside a residence located on the 200th block of Northern Avenue in Canora, SK.

Upon arrival, police officers from the Canora RCMP Detachment located the infant and took over resuscitation efforts from the family on scene until EMS arrived. EMS continued resuscitation efforts, but was unsuccessful. The infant was pronounced deceased on scene by EMS.

Based on the nature of the injuries sustained by the infant and initial investigation by police, Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit South (MCU-S) were called to assist and have taken carriage of the investigation.

Saskatchewan RCMP MCU-S continue to investigate with assistance from RCMP detachments in Canora, Kamsack, and Yorkton; the Yorkton RCMP Forensic Identification Section; the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service; Yorkton Child and Family Services and an RCMP investigator from the Regina Children’s Justice Centre.

An autopsy of the deceased is scheduled to take place in Saskatoon, SK, on November 23, 2020. Next of kin notifications have been completed. RCMP Victim Services has been engaged to provide the family with the support they need.

The residence continues to be secured by police for further investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.