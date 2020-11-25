COVID-19 transmission rates in Saskatchewan continue to increase, resulting in serious illness and deaths, placing provincial health care resources under increasing strain. Additional public health measures are being introduced based on the transmission patterns observed in Saskatchewan, providing further guidance to help reduce COVID-19 case numbers over the coming weeks.



These additional health measures come into effect at 12:01 am, Friday November 27 and, along with current health measures, remain in effect until December 17, 2020. At that time they will be reviewed by the provincial Chief Medical Health Officer.



Enforcement of public health orders is permitted under The Public Health Act, 1994.



Restaurants and Licensed Establishments

All restaurants and licensed establishments (bars, taverns, nightclubs) are limited to seat four at a single table. If there are impermeable barriers between the tables, tables must be placed two metres apart. If there are no impermeable barriers between tables, there must be a three metre distance between all tables.



Restaurants and licensed establishments must maintain guest/reservation information on all patrons.



The curfew on liquor service remains in effect.

Performance and Gaming Venues

Capacity will be restricted to 30 people at all casinos, bingo halls, arenas, live theatres, movie theatres, performing arts venues and any other facilities that are currently supporting a capacity of 150 people.

Where any of these facilities offer food or beverage service, they must keep the activity separate (i.e. cordoned off) from the food and beverage service. No food or drink may be in the activity area.

Indoor Public Event Gatherings

Indoor public banquets, conferences, wedding and funeral receptions in public venues will be limited to 30 people. Food or beverages may not be present or served.

Note that the maximum allowable gathering size for private gatherings in the home setting remains at five. This includes in the home or in buildings located on the private property (e.g. garages, sheds). If your immediate family is five or greater, you cannot have additional visitors. Individuals, recurring caregivers, support personnel (i.e. therapists, nursing staff) and tradespersons (i.e. housekeeper, plumber) are permitted, though they should maintain two metre distancing and be masked during service provision.

Gatherings of any size beyond your immediate household are strongly discouraged at this time.

Sports, Fitness and Dance

All team/group sports, activities, games, competitions, recitals, practices, etc. are suspended, including amateur and recreational leagues for all age groups. Examples include hockey, curling, racquet sports, cheerleading, dance practices in group setting, etc.

Athletes and dancers 18 years of age and under may continue practicing, conditioning and skills training in groups of eight or fewer, abiding by the required mask use and at least three metres of physical distancing between participants at all times.

Individual groups of eight may not share a training/rehearsal surface or space at the same time.

Coaches /trainers are not included in the training group numbers as long as they are masked and maintain a minimum physical distance of three metres.

Fitness activities and group fitness classes in groups of eight or fewer continues to be permitted, for all ages. Mask use and at least three metres of physical distancing between participants must be maintained.

Places of Worship

All places of worship must reduce capacity to 30 people, including wedding, funeral and baptismal services. No food or drink may be present or served.

Mandatory Masking Expanded

Mandatory, non-medical mask use will be required during all indoor fitness activities, with aquatic activities the only exception.

Mandatory, non-medical masking will be extended to:

All students, employees and visitors in all schools and day cares (except while consuming food or beverage or engaging in aquatic fitness activities). Children ages 0-2 years are exempt from wearing masks. Children ages 3-12 should wear a mask if they are able to;

All employees and visitors in all common areas in businesses and workplaces, even in those areas which the public does not have access (e.g. construction sites, manufacturing facilities); and

All residents, employees and visitors in all common areas in provincial and municipal correctional facilities.

Note that masking continues to be required in indoor public areas that have installed barriers.

Information on mask use is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/masks.

Malls and Retail

Retail businesses must enhance the expectation of mask use and mitigation measures (reduced traffic, directional flow signage, hand sanitizer, etc.) through signage and staff training.

Large retail locations are required to limit customer access to 50 per cent capacity or four square metres of space per person, whichever is less. Large retail locations are defined as retailers with a square footage larger than 20,000 square feet, and 50 per cent capacity is determined by half of the specified fire-code capacity.

Mandatory masking posters to assist businesses and organizations to inform their customers are available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-posters.

Note that each sector has guidance under the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/re-open-saskatchewan-plan.

It is expected that these measures will be applied in addition to that guidance. In the event that there is any disparity between the Re-Open Saskatchewan guidance and the public health order, the public health order must be followed.