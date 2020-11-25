Wayne Gardner passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at William Booth Care Home in Regina.

He was born Dec. 24, 1941 at Grenfell, SK to Albert and Jean (Foster) Gardner. He grew up at Grenfell with his three sisters.

He was always a hard worker, starting in his early teens doing deliveries for the local butcher on his bike to help with household expenses. He started working on the oil rigs as soon as he was old enough and worked all over Saskatchewan, Alberta and North West Territories.

In 1963 Wayne married Lola Marshall at Summerberry. They had four children together: Mitch, Shayne, Tracy and Pamela. When the children were young they moved to Summerberry so that Lola and the children could be closer to extended family while Wayne continued to work in the oil industry. Wayne tried working for the CPR with track maintenance for a few years so he could be home with his family more, but the oil was in his blood and he returned to that. In 1975, Wayne had a life-changing accident on the job and was not able to work again. He managed to rebuild a life on his own for a few years, but then had to move to a group home and spent his last years at the William Booth Care Home in Regina.

Wayne was predeceased by his son, Mitch; and his parents. He is survived by his three children: Tracy of Martinsville; Shayne of Regina; and Pamela (Phil) Horvath of Southey; three granddaughters: Preston, Jaedan and Caitlyinn. He is also survived by his three sisters, Ruth (Claire) Rein of Kamloops; Pearl (Les) Elliott of Indian Head; and Debbie Perrin of Kindersley; one aunt, Shirley (Foster) Busch of Calgary; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Donations in Wayne’s memory can be made to William Booth Care Home.

Interment of cremated remains will take place at Grenfell at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.tubmanfh.com