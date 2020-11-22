The Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) has reported that a case of COVID-19 has been diagnosed in an individual at Lipton School affecting a single classroom. As a result, this classroom will transition to online learning on Tuesday, November 24. Monday, November 23 will be a transition day for staff. In class learning will resume on December 7.

The school will remain open and all other classes will continue in-person. Due to enhanced cleaning protocols, the school is clean and safe for students to return on Monday.

PVSD says they will continue to work closely with Public Health staff to ensure necessary measures are in place to protect all students. A communication has been sent out to all families with students who attend Lipton School.