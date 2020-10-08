A 90-year old Melville man reported missing last week has been located deceased. Foul play is not suspected and his next of kin has been notified.

On Oct. 8, it was reported to the Melville RCMP that 90 year old Albert Serfas left his residence the day before and had not returned. Albert was last seen driving a blue /grey 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, SK license plate 355 CRS. It is very unusual for him to be gone for such a long time and his family is concerned about his wellbeing. Albert Serfas is described as 5’10” tall with a medium build around 180-190 lbs. Albert previously had knee surgery and may use a cane for support.