The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is alerting the public of an increase in COVID-19 activity in Yorkton and area including the RMS of Orkney (244), Fertile Belt (183) and Saltcoats (213) and is urging Saskatchewan residents to follow public health measures and personal safety precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, including maintaining a physical distance of two metres from others and masking when that’s not possible, frequent hand hygiene and self-isolating if you develop any symptoms of COVID-19.​

In order to keep every​one in SHA facilities and care homes safe during this time, family presence/visitation is being limited in to compassionate reasons only in the following:

Hospitals : Yor​​kton R​​egional Health Centre St. Anthony’s Hospital- Esterhazy

: Yor​​kton R​​egional Health Centre St. Anthony’s Hospital- Esterhazy Long term care (LTC) homes: Langenb​​erg Health Care Complex- LTC, Lakeside Manor Care Home –Saltcoats, Centennial Special Care Home- Esterhazy

The decision to rest​rict family presence is not taken lightly. These measures are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health care workers safe. The Saskatchewan Health Authority is asking the public for their support and cooperation in order to contain the spread of the virus.

Compassionate care reas​ons may include, but are not limited to, family or support persons during end-of-life care, major surgery, intensive care/critical care, maternal/pediatrics, long-term care residents whose quality of life or care needs are unmet or those inpatients and outpatients with specific challenges.

No other visito​rs are allowed into the specified facilities or homes at this time and these limitations will remain in place until it is safe to return to the previous level of family presence.

Family members and sup​​port people who are permitted must undergo a health screening prior to entering the facility or home. This includes a temperature check and questionnaire. The family member or support person will be required to perform hand hygiene (hand washing and/or use of hand sanitizer) when entering and leaving the facility or home and when entering and leaving the patient’s or resident’s room. Family members and support people will be required to wear a medical grade mask while inside the facility or home and potentially additional personal protective equipment if required. Family members and support people are not permitted to wait in waiting rooms or other common areas.

Detailed information about fa​mily presence during COVID-19 can be found at saskatchewan.ca/covid19.

Increased COVID-19 exposure for businesses in Yorkton

Saskatch​​ewan Health Authority is also notifying the public that individuals who tested COVID-19 positive were at the following Yorkton businesses when likely infectious:

Sep​​tember 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, October 1 and 2 : Key Yorkton Kia, Yorkton, SK, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., October 3 8:30-1:30 p.m.

: Key Yorkton Kia, Yorkton, SK, from Septem​ber 26, 27, and 28 : Superstore, Yorkton, SK, Sept. 26 from 5:50 to 6:30 p.m., Sept. 27 from 2:00 to 2:30 p.m., Sept. 28 from 9:00 to 9:30 a.m.

: Superstore, Yorkton, SK, Septem​​ber 28 : Gallagher Centre, Yorkton, SK, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m.

: Gallagher Centre, Yorkton, SK, from Septe​​mber 29 : Wendy’s, Yorkton, SK, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

: Wendy’s, Yorkton, SK, from Septembe​​r 30, October 1 and 3: Prairie Donair, Yorkton, SK, Sept. 30 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m., Oct. 1 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m., Oct. 3 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m.

Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the spe​​cified dates during the specified times to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19 and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing. All other individuals who are not experiencing symptoms should self monitor for 14 days. It is important to note that individuals may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.

Recognize the sym​​ptoms: Stay home if you have symptoms and monitor yourself. Symptoms include: fever, cough, headache, muscle and/or joint aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose, nasal congestion, conjunctivitis, dizziness, fatigue, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite (difficulty feeding for children), loss of sense of taste or smell, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing.

Why issue an alert? When an individu​​al tests positive for COVID-19, a contact investigation immediately follows where public health reaches out to anyone who may be linked to that individual with COVID-19 and provide them with information on testing and self-isolation. If health officials are uncertain that they have identified all known close contacts, they may take further action to notify the community about possible locations where individuals with COVID-19 may have attended while infectious. This is simply about notification to potential contacts, not about the business.

COVID-19 is in Saskatc​hewan: Protect yourself and your family at all times during the pandemic by following all public health recommendations and ensuring you do your part to stop the spread. COVID-19 is transmitted through coughing and sneezing (droplet transmission), and by touching surfaces with the virus on it and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands. Every day we are learning more about COVID-19 and other ways it may be transmitted.

​ ​Get tested: An onl​​ine self-assessment is available at Saskatchewan.ca/COVID19 to determine if you need to get tested. Testing is universally available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. Please note that in accordance with the latest expert advice on COVID-19, testing for symptomatic people may be delayed until their symptoms have been present for 48 hours to minimize the number of false negative tests. Call HealthLine 811 or your physician for a referral.

Care for yourself and others: Reme​​mber, anyone at any age can contract COVID-19, so be kind to each other and follow the recommended practices.

COVID-19 Alert APP: The Health Canada COVID Alert app is available to all Saskatchewan residents at no cost in the Apple and Google Play app store. The app is another tool available to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19 by letting people know of possible exposures without sharing any personal information. For more information, visit the COVID-19 Apps webpage.