During the traffic stop, the officer found the lone male occupant in possession of a pack of unstamped tobacco. The officer subsequently arrested the male for being in possession of unstamped tobacco.

A search of the vehicle incidental to the male’s arrest resulted in the seizure of half a kilogram of methamphetamine, 18 individual half-gram bags of suspected cocaine, approximately $1,600 in Canadian currency, brass knuckles, a taser and a collapsible baton.

Andrew Jay Anderson, 35-years-old, of Regina, SK, has been charged with the following offences:

Possession of Unstamped Tobacco – Sec. 32(1) of the Excise Act, 2001 and Sections 27(2) and 27(5) of The Tobacco Tax Act, 1998

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking – Sec. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking – Sec. 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Three counts of Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose – Sec. 88 of the Criminal Code

Three counts of Carry a Concealed Weapon – Sec. 90 of the Criminal Code

Anderson appeared before a Justice of the Peace in Swift Current on October 3rd, 2020. Anderson was released on a Release Order and is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Swift Current Provincial Court on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020, at 9:30 a.m.