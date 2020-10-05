White Butte RCMP is asking the public for assistance in locating 14-year-old Zephania Turner.

Zephania Turner is described as being 5’7”, with short black hair and brown eyes. Zephania was last seen on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at approximately 8:37 p.m. in the Pilot Butte area, wearing a black sweater, black track pants and a black hat. He has a scar on his face.

Zephania has been known to frequent areas in and around the city of Regina.

There is no evidence that harm has come to Zephania, however police seek to confirm that he is safe.

Anyone with information that could assist the RCMP in locating Zephania Turner are asked to contact White Butte RCMP at 306-781-5050 or your local police agency. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.