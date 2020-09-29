At the request of Premier Scott Moe, Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty has dissolved the Legislative Assembly and issued a proclamation directing the issuance of the Writs of Election commencing Saskatchewan’s 29th General Election.

Election day for Saskatchewan’s 29th General Election is on Tuesday, October 26th.

There are currently six registered political parties in Saskatchewan across 61 constituencies across the province, including the Buffalo Party, the New Democratic Party (NDP), the Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan, the Saskatchewan Green Party, the Saskatchewan Liberal Party and the Saskatchewan Party.

At the time of dissolution, the Sask. Party held 46 seats in the legislature, the NDP held 13 and the remaining two seats were vacant.

Details regarding the Saskatchewan election can be found by visiting https://www.elections.sk.ca/.