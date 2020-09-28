There are 59 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan since September 25, bringing the total to 1,892 reported cases. This new cases reported are 11 on Sept. 26, 19 on Sept. 26, 15 on Sept. 27 and 14 today (Sept. 28).



Of the 1,892 reported cases, 149 are considered active. A total of 1,719 people have recovered, including 38 since Sept. 25.



Eight people are in hospital. Eight people are receiving inpatient care; seven of those are in Saskatoon, one is in Regina.

Of the 1,892 cases in the province to date:

280 cases are travellers;

938 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

544 have no known exposures; and

130 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan to date:

72 cases are healthcare workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to healthcare in all instances.

324 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

618 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 582 are in the 40-59 age range; 306 are in the 60-79 age range; and 62 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

24 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

There are: 441 cases are from the south area (222 south west, 200 south central, 19 south east) 385 cases are from the Saskatoon area 359 cases are from the far north area (350 far north west, 0 far north central, 9 far north east) 276 cases are from the north area (132 north west, 77 north central, 67 north east) 255 cases are from the central area (175 central west, 80 central east) 176 cases are from the Regina area



To date, 188,068 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of September 26, 2020 when other provincial and national numbers are available from Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 131,995 people tested per million population. The national rate was 189,355 people tested per million population.



Yesterday, 2,236 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.



Yorkton Outbreaks



Public health continues to investigate recent cases in Yorkton. Initial findings suggest that most recent cases may share a common source of exposure at a local fitness facility. As in all parts of Saskatchewan, Yorkton residents or individuals who have visited the area should remain vigilant and follow all public health advice.



Outbreaks have been declared at Yorkton Regional High School, Pumphouse Athletic Club and Yorkton Regional Health Centre.



The Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued public safety alerts regarding the outbreaks in Yorkton, and will continue to do so based on any potential risk to the general public.