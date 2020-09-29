At approximately 1:10 p.m., Indian Head RCMP were advised of the presence of an unknown male approaching students in the school yard with a knife.

The Vibank School was placed on hold and secure. The students were brought inside the building and the doors were locked.

Indian Head RCMP, White Butte RCMP and Saskatchewan RCMP Police Dog Service responded to search the school premises and ensure the safety of staff and students.

Within an hour, the suspect was located by police at his residence and is now in custody.

The hold and secure has been lifted.