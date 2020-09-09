Due to a recent physician vacancy in the community we are expecting to see some service disruptions to the emergency department at St. Peter’s Hospital in Melville throughout the coming weeks while we secure a physician for the community.

The SHA, Saskdocs and Emmanuel Health are working closely with the local physician group and community stakeholders on physician recruitment for Melville, including locum physicians for Emergency Department coverage. Although efforts are currently underway to recruit another physician for Melville, to date, a replacement has not been found and it is expect finding one could take several months.

The SHA says they are working to secure locum physician coverage for anticipated disruptions in service to the emergency department over the next few weeks. Currently they have identified a gap in services for the emergency department at St. Peter’s Hospital for Sept. 9, 14, 19 and 24.

In the event of an emergency, please call 911. EMS will be dispatched to respond. EMS will assess the patient, initiate treatments and transport to the most appropriate facility to provide further care for the patient’s illness/injury.

If residents have questions in regards to their health, medical advice can be provided by calling 811 to reach the Saskatchewan HealthLine toll-free 24hrs/day.

Regular services are still in place for admitted patients and outpatient Laboratory and X-Ray services.