Donald Richard Kent, known to friends as “Don”, died peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at the age of 90 years.

Born as an identical twin to Carmen Kent, and raised near Grenfell, Sask., Don attended the University of Saskatchewan where he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. After growing up on the farm, this career led him to White Fox School near Nipawin, Sask., where he met his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Hein.

In 1959, they were happily married and accepted teaching positions in Prince Albert, Sask., where they spent the next 16 years. At this time, he also completed his Bachelor of Arts degree via correspondence.

It was during the Prince Albert years he and Betty welcomed daughters Caroline and Katherine into their family. Don practiced as a high school educator at Riverside Collegiate and eventually became a principal in 1975 in Wynyard, Sask. until his retirement in 1986.

Don served on the boards of numerous organizations, including town council, Regina Qu’Appelle Health Region board, Grenfell Museum board and the Credit Union board. He was extremely active within the Anglican Church, and often served as an active lay reader when a priest was not available. He became the administrator of St. Michael’s Anglican Church and served there until he and Betty relocated to Regina in 2018.

Although well decorated and community-minded, Don’s proudest accolades were his memories of travelling and driving on the autobahn in Germany, as well as many family road trips, seeing 47 of 48 southern United States by car. He served others for the better part of his 90 years, as a medical escort, community liaison, and to help others in need. Don loved spending time working in his shop, tending to his beautiful garden, cheering on the Riders and the Green Bay Packers, and reading stories to his grandchildren. He even built a treehouse from the ground up for his grandchildren, who enjoyed it throughout their childhood.

Don was predeceased by both parents, Annie (Amy) Kent and George Kent; an infant brother, William Kent; daughter Caroline Kent; and brother, Carmen Kent. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Elizabeth (Hein); brother Doug (Eileen) Kent; daughter Katie (Trent); grandchildren, Kirsten (Brett) and Megan (Austin); and one great-grandson, Carson. He is fondly remembered by many other relatives and dear friends.

A family graveside service was held in the Grenfell Cemetery, Grenfell, Sask. on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. with Anne Marie Macneil officiating.

Donations can be made to the Anglican Arch Diocese of Qu’Appelle, 1501 College Avenue Regina, Sask., S4P 1B8 or to the Hospitals of Regina Foundation, #225 – 1874 Scarth Street, Regina, Sask.,S4P 4B3, c/o 4B Unit at the Pasqua Hospital in memory of Don Kent.

We especially thank the medicine unit at the Pasqua Hospital, including nurses Meghan, Brooke and Naaz, as well as Dr. Meena and the hospitalist team, for their endless compassion and care. We couldn’t have asked for better care if we had provided it ourselves and are so grateful.

We will always remember Don “Opa” Kent, for his dedicated service to the community of Grenfell, and his example of unconditional love, faith and respect for his wife and family. May he find open roads, beautiful scenery and good company with his brother, Carmen, dear friend Alvin, and his sweet daughter Caroline.

Online condolences may be made at www.tubmanfh.com