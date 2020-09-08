Yorkton RCMP have confirmed that the four individuals charged in relation to multiple armed robbery investigations in Theodore and Saltcoats, SK have been located and placed into police custody. The suspect vehicle has also been located and seized.

In a release issued on Sept. 8, RCMP stated that 28-year-old Kelsey Bloomfield of Prince Albert, SK, 34-year-old Garret Hansen of Prince Albert, SK, 19-year-old Tanner Seafoot of Yorkton, SK, and 22-year-old Braiden Hotomani of Regina, SK are facing numerous charges relating to weapons possession, robbery, and assault causing bodily harm.

Bloomfield and Hansen are scheduled to appear in Yorkton Provincial Court on September 8th, 2020. Seafoot has been remanded into custody until his court appearance on September 10th, 2020, and Hotomani has been remanded into custody until his court appearance on September 21st, 2020.