There are three new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan to report on June 25, 2020, bringing the Saskatchewan total to 759 cases.

One case reported in the South region on June 18 has been removed from the Saskatchewan count because their residence is outside the province.

Two of the new cases are in the Far North and one is in the Saskatoon region.

Of the 759 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 98 are considered active. A total of 648 people have recovered.

Nine individuals are hospitalized; seven are receiving inpatient care (four in the South, two in the North and one in Saskatoon) and two people are in intensive care (one in the North and one in Saskatoon).

Of the 759 cases in the province:

157 cases are travellers;

459 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

100 have no known exposures; and

44 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

55 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

316 of the cases are from the Far North, 186 are from the Saskatoon area, 112 from the North, 80 from the Regina area, 53 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

107 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

260 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 241 are in the 40-59 age range; 130 are in the 60-79 age range; and 21 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

13 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 62,435 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of June 23, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 46,773 people tested per million population. The national rate was 67,005 people tested per million population.