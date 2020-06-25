Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News Credit union merger gets 92% approval vote
The membership of Cornerstone, Horizon and Plainsview Credit Unions have overwhelming voted in favor of a merger to partner together as a single credit union. The new credit union, which will operate as Cornerstone Credit Union, will become the fourth largest in Saskatchewan with approximately $1.72 billion in assets, serving over 35,000 members in 23 […]
