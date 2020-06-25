Wood sculptures - Acclaimed wood carver Doug Lingelbach at work with his chainsaw carving  two black poplar trees into sculptures. Lingelbach began carving the sculptures in Fort Qu’Appelle last week and is creating a pelican and a bison.

Internationally known artists creating pelican and bison Fort Qu’Appelle is getting two new tourist attractions. And the public is anxiously watching them take shape on Bay Avenue.The massive stumps of two black poplar trees in the yard in front of the Hansen-Ross House are being sculpted by internationally renowned chainsaw craftsman Doug Lingelbach. Since he […]

