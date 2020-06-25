Home Fort Times Fort Times News Chainsaw artist sculpts Bay Avenue poplar trees
Internationally known artists creating pelican and bison Fort Qu’Appelle is getting two new tourist attractions. And the public is anxiously watching them take shape on Bay Avenue.The massive stumps of two black poplar trees in the yard in front of the Hansen-Ross House are being sculpted by internationally renowned chainsaw craftsman Doug Lingelbach. Since he […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.