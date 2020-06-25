Opening soon - Grenfell’s new hotel and apartment complex along Highway 1 is slated to open in mid-July after a two month delay due to the COVID pandemic. The hotel, located on the west side of the facility, will operate under the Blue Crescent Hotel brand and also includes a banquet hall. Training of the 12 employees will begin in early July.

The new hotel and apartment complex off Highway 1 in Grenfell will open next month. Instead of the original projected date in May, the developer now expects the hotel will be operational by mid-July, with a Grand Opening scheduled a few weeks later. Progress was temporarily slowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but construction has […]

» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR