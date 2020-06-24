Lily Wirth of Outlook, SK, and formerly of Melville, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Outlook and District Health Centre. She was 87 years of age. Lily was born in Melville, SK, on Monday, Jan. 2, 1933, to Julius and Rosina (nee Neibel) Reimer.

Lily was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, Ernie, and her son, Harvey; her parents, her sisters, Thelma and Violet, and her brothers, Wilbert and Ernie. She leaves to mourn her passing her children, David (Delphine), Leona, and daughter-in-law, Sheila; three grandchildren, Jobina (Kris), Bartley (Amanda) and Mandy (PJ); nine great-grandchildren, Jerrod (Maddy), Paxton, Corbin, Bowen and Westan; Declan, Olivia, Jackie and Mickey; two great-great-grandchildren, Paisley and Brantley; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Even though you know it’s coming, it’s still hard; it still hurts. Even though you know it’s better this way, that they left their pain and sadness behind, that it was their time to go, it still steals a piece of your heart and it aches. Time will help the healing, it will help dry the tears. We will cherish the loving memories that are forever in our minds. Mom, grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma, aunt, godmother and friend, Lily was a kind, gentle and loving soul. She will be greatly missed, but we know she is at peace, and that gives us peace.

A funeral service was held for family members at Matthews Funeral Home, Melville, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, with the Rev. Kim Sherwin officiating. Tributes to Lily’s life were presented by David Graff, and all those who touched Lily’s life were considered honorary pallbearers. Interment followed in the Melville City Cemetery with David Graff, Glen Wirth, Susan Lewchuk, Rodney Wirth, Randy Litzenberger and Donna Westerhaug acting as pallbearers.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville and Whitewood.