On March 20, 2020, at Sunnyside Adventist Care Centre in Saskatoon, Dorothy peacefully went home to be with the Lord at the age of 80 years.

Dorothy was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Esther Lowenberg. She is survived by her son, Dean (Jennifer) Heidt; her grandsons, Nathan and Bryston; her brother, Elwood (Sharon) Lowenberg; her nieces, Karen (Jason) Harms, Candace Lowenberg and Kimberley (Jason) Urschel; and her nephew, Cory (Karen) Lowenberg and their children.

A celebration of Dorothy’s life will be held at the Grenfell Apostolic Church in Grenfell, SK at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 with Pastor Dave Wicks officiating. Interment will follow at Grenfell Cemetery. In memory of her, donations may be made to the Canadian Bible Society (8749 53 Ave. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5E9).

Arrangements in care of David Schurr – Mourning Glory Funeral Services, 306-978-5200, www.mourningglory.ca