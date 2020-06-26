Saskatchewan Provincial Parks is pleased to announce it is opening the rest of its camping inventory for the peak summer season.

“After slowly and carefully opening the parks in May and campgrounds in June, we are excited to offer more campsite availability,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said. “This has been a methodical re-opening and every step along the way has allowed us to implement enhanced cleaning and new operational procedures to ensure the safety of our staff and visitors.”

Nightly, group, double and equestrian campsites that were previously closed due to COVID-19 restrictions have already started to become available to book once again. More sites will become available throughout the weekend and into next week, so campers are encouraged to check the reservation system regularly at https://saskparks.goingtocamp.com/.

There will be no further seasonal sites available in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks, however, there is no maximum stay per site, so campers can enjoy any available campsite for the duration of their choice. Shower facilities will re-open this weekend and will operate with enhanced cleaning protocols. Laundry facilities and shared cookhouses in day-use areas will remain closed until further notice.

Camp-Easy sites will be available for reservation starting July 9, 2020 and will open for the season on July 16, 2020. Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols are being implemented to ensure a safe experience for visitors. In order to minimize in-park contact, campers are encouraged to continue booking online and if they haven’t already, purchase an annual park entry permit online with their booking. An automatic check-in process was implemented in June which allows visitors who have a 2020 Annual Park Entry Permit and a reserved campsite to proceed directly to their campsite upon arrival.

Sask Parks staff continue to implement enhanced cleaning and sanitization procedures. Signage is in place throughout the parks to remind visitors of the safety protocols and restrictions in place. Campers are asked to bring hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes, maintain physical distance from others, respect the restrictions and rules that are in place and to stay home if not feeling well.

A reminder beaches and playgrounds are open.