There are three new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan to report on June 12, 2020, bringing the provincial total to 663.

One new case is in the Saskatoon region, one is in the Far North region and one is in the South region.

Of the 663 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 23 are considered active. A total of 627 individuals have recovered.

There is currently one person in intensive care, in Saskatoon.

Of the 663 cases in the province:

• 146 cases are travellers;

• 399 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 79 have no known exposures; and

• 39 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 51 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 263 of the cases are from the Far North, 177 are from the Saskatoon area, 112 from the North, 80 from the Regina area, 19 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

• 98 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 236 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 200 are in the 40-59 age range; 111 are in the 60-79 age range; and 18 are in the 80-plus range.

• 52 per cent of the cases are females and 48 per cent are males.

• 13 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 54,508 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. Other provincial and national numbers are not available from the Public Health Agency of Canada at this time.

Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority and Saskatchewan Health Authority Precautionary Health Advisory – Clearwater River Dene Nation

Two individuals who attended a wake and funeral in the community of Clearwater River Dene Nation have tested positive for COVID-19. These results have not yet been recorded by the Roy Romanow Provincial Lab, and will be reflected in the provincial report as that occurs.

As a result, the Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority and Saskatchewan Health Authority public health officials are advising anyone who attended any of these events (wake on June 10, 2020 and funeral on June 11, 2020) to immediately self-isolate and self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of attendance. More information can be found here: https://www.saskhealthauthority.ca/news/releases/Pages/Precautionary-Health-Advisory-%E2%80%93-Clearwater-River-Dene-Nation.aspx.

Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan

Yesterday, an updated version of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan was released. Below are two points of clarification:

• Outdoor sports and activities, such as baseball and soccer, cannot begin training/practicing until the first part of Phase 4. The dates for that part of the phase will be announced early next week. The Outdoor Sports and Activities Guidelines were included in the updated plan to provide organizations with advance notice to support planning and preparations. The guidelines have been revised to clarify the timing.

• The revised Places of Worship Guidelines apply to all worship services, including celebrations of life, weddings and outdoor ceremonies. With respect to weddings, the expanded gatherings only apply to wedding ceremonies and not wedding receptions.

• No food is to be served in any of the above allowed gatherings.

Provincial State of Emergency Extended and Measures Continue

The Provincial State of Emergency has been extended to June 24.

While new case numbers remain low, residents are reminded that COVID-19 is still present in Saskatchewan.

Public health orders remain in effect, including restrictions on gathering sizes that are not worship services or graduations, as noted in the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.

All other public and private gatherings sizes remain at a maximum of 15 people indoors and 30 people outdoors, while maintaining a two-metre physical separation both indoors and outdoors.

• Small, infrequent gatherings are better than large, frequent gatherings.

• Outdoor gatherings, while observing physical distancing, are better than indoor gatherings.

• Have guests bring their own food, if possible.

• If food is served, have it plated by one person to reduce the number of people who touch serving utensils or drink containers.

• Do not share food or drink.

• Meeting with the same group is better than meeting a lot of new people.

Everyone should continue to take measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, including:

• Practice proper cough and sneezing etiquette (into a tissue or the bend of your elbow);

• Wash your hands often with soap and water; if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer;

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth;

• Stay home if you are sick; and

• Practice physical distancing.

Do a personal risk assessment before going to any gathering. Consider whether you or someone close to you has a chronic condition that may mean greater risk.

You should always be aware of who you have been in contact with over the past two weeks. If you test positive for COVID-19, these are the people who will need to be contacted by public health.

COVID-19 Testing

Testing for COVID-19 is available to anyone currently working outside the home or anyone returning to work as part of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.

Testing is also available to:

• Those being admitted to acute care for more than 24 hours, including expectant mothers.

• Immunocompromised individuals and their health care providers.

If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headaches, aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose or a loss of your sense of taste or smell, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.