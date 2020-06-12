The Saskatchewan Health Authority is updating the Family Presence guidelines for maternal units.

Effective immediately, expectant mothers and families across Saskatchewan will now be permitted to have two designated family members/support persons present during their birthing experience. Designated family members/support persons are chosen by the mother and family and may include but are not limited to partners, family members, coaches, doulas or cultural support persons.

All maternal patients and their designated family members/support persons will be screened for COVID-19 upon arrival and be required to have a temperature check, wear a mask, participate in hand hygiene and follow physical distancing guidelines. Designated family members/support persons who are symptomatic for COVID-19 or who have other risk factors will not be permitted. The designated family members/support persons must be consistent during the duration of the patient’s stay. They may leave the facility but cannot be switched out for another family member or support person. Only designated family members/support persons will be permitted at this time, other visitors, including siblings, will not be allowed.

All maternal patients will be offered an optional COVID-19 swab upon admission. Family members/support persons will not be offered a COVID-19 swab.

The SHA continues to assess the impact of current visitation/family presence restrictions, and is working to clarify and ensure consistency in family presence guidelines at all SHA facilities and long term care homes, while continuing to follow public health orders.

For more information on visitation/family presence guidelines, visit the new section on saskatchewan.ca/COVID19 under ‘Visiting SHA Facilities’.