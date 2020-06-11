With Phase 3 of Re-Open Saskatchewan underway, work is taking place to prepare for the next phase of the plan to re-open the provincial economy. A target date for the first part of Phase 4 will be announced early next week.

To prepare for Phase 4, this week’s update to the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan includes guidelines for the activities re-opening in the first part of the phase, including:

• child and youth day camps;

• outdoor pools and splash pads; and

• outdoor sports and activities – individual and group.

The second part of the phase will include indoor pools, indoor rinks, libraries, museums, galleries, movie theatres, casinos and bingo halls. A target date for the second part of Phase 4 will be announced at a later time.

In addition to the new guidelines for Phase 4, this week’s update to Re-Open Saskatchewan includes changes to incrementally allow for larger gatherings in places of worship and for graduation ceremonies. Public health officials will monitor the outcomes of these types of gatherings over the next several weeks to determine future re-opening activities.

Updated Guidelines for Places of Worship

The number of people allowed in places of worship is increasing to one-third of the seating capacity of a facility to a maximum of 150 people – whichever is less. Although the number of people allowed inside places of worship is increasing, public health measures and guidelines in the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan still need to be followed, including the need to maintain physical distancing. These guidelines apply to all worship services, including celebrations of life, weddings and outdoor ceremonies.

Guidelines for Graduation Celebrations

The Government of Saskatchewan continues to review the public health guidelines in an effort to help graduates and their families celebrate this important milestone in a safe and meaningful way.

Here are a few options for consideration:

Virtual services – are the safest solution and the option that is recommended by public health officials.

Drive-in services – may proceed with the necessary public health measures in place. Guidelines have been developed for staging safe drive-in services.

Outdoor services – may proceed if they are held outdoors with a maximum of 30 graduates per class and an overall attendance of 150 people (including graduates, guests and staff members). Schools with larger classes may need to hold multiple ceremonies. All graduation services must comply with the public health measures and the guidelines in Re-Open Saskatchewan, including the need to maintain physical distancing.

As restrictions are gradually lifted in the province, additional information will continue to be added to the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan based on direction from public health officials and input from businesses and service providers. Saskatchewan residents are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the guidelines and follow their recommendations to ensure the province can continue to re-open in a safe manner without a significant increase in the transmission of COVID-19.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.