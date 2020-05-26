Home Herald Sun Emergency services in Wolseley to reopen mid-June; Broadview still to stay closed
Emergency departments at several rural hospitals are scheduled to reopen starting mid-June. In May, the SHA underwent a process to temporarily convert 12 community hospitals to Alternate Level of Care (ALC) sites to help build capacity for any potential surge in COVID-19 cases and to protect as much as possible against outbreaks in these facilities. […]
