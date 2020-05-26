A Saskatchewan resident in their 50s from the Far North region who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to eight. An additional death is currently under investigation.

COVID-19 fatalities must be confirmed by the medical health officer to ensure that the case meets the criteria in order to be documented in the epidemiological reporting tools, before they can be publicly reported by the ministry.

As of May 26, 2020, there are no new cases of COVID-19. The provincial total remains at 634.

Of the 634 reported cases, 77 are considered active. Three more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 549.

There are currently five people in hospital – two are receiving inpatient care (one in Regina and one in the North) and three are in intensive care (all in Saskatoon).

Of the 634 cases in the province:

• 141 cases are travellers;

• 361 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

• 77 have no known exposures; and

• 55 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 50 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 252 of the cases are from the Far North, 167 are from the Saskatoon area, 111 from the North, 76 from the Regina area, 16 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

• 93 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 226 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 193 are in the 40-59 age range; 104 are in the 60-79 age range; and 18 are in the 80-plus range.

• 51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

• Eight deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 44,580 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of May 24, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were last available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 34,317 people tested per million population. The national rate was 39,369 people tested per million population.

Principles for Protecting Health and Safety

Protecting the health and safety of healthcare workers, patients, clients and residents is a priority for the Government of Saskatchewan and for everyone involved in the Saskatchewan health care system.

On May 20, 2020, the Ministry of Health, the Saskatchewan Health Authority, SEIU-West, SGEU, HSAS, SUN and CUPE signed a joint Statement of Principles recognizing the principles for protecting the health and safety of healthcare workers, patients, clients and residents. The agreement builds on weekly meetings where government, the SHA and union partners worked together to shape shared principles, discuss the current status of personal protective equipment (PPE), supply chain processes and keeping health care workers, patients, residents and clients safe. The full Statement of Principles can be found at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/information-for-health-care-providers/ppe-infection-prevention-and-control#joint-statement-principles-for-protecting-health-and-safety.

If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headaches, aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose or a loss of your sense of taste or smell, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.