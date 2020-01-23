PUTZ – Anton G. (Tony)

After having lived an incredibly full life, we are sad to say the world has lost a true gentleman.

Dad passed away after a short stay at the All Nations’ Healing Hospital in Fort Qu’Appelle on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at the age of 91. He was at peace knowing that Mom was waiting for him and he was surrounded by family.

Dad was born on April 19, 1928 at the family farm at 6-15-13 West of the 2nd in the Odessa District to Adam and Annie (Gorski) Putz. He was one of seven siblings. He was predeceased by his wife, Hattie (Kaiser) in 2006, after enjoying a marriage of 54 years and also by his parents, one brother and three sisters.

Dad started his Co-operative career in 1944 as a junior office clerk at the Co-op Wholesale Society and in 1947 transferred to the Co-op Refinery as an accountant until 1965. That year, he became a life insurance agent for the Co-operators until 1993. He retired at the age of 65 after 28-1/2 years as a well-respected member of the insurance industry having achieved numerous awards during his career.

Dad and Mom enjoyed a variety of travel to various parts of the world, but most importantly their cottage in the Qu’Appelle Valley was their favourite destination. Over the years, many family gatherings and celebrations were enjoyed at their hidden gem on Echo Lake. Dad was active in cross country skiing, snowmobiling, water skiing, golfing, many walks and hikes, and even kayaking until the age of 88. After Mom’s passing, the cottage became Dad’s full time home where he could be close to his children at their homes and cottages and spend time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Left with wonderful memories are his children, Gerry and Lynda Putz, Karen and Ted Alport, Gail and Dan Stinson and Linda and Bob Leslie; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, who he lovingly referred to as “my little sweeties and little buddies”. Also, left to remember him are his brother, Adam (Theresa) Putz and sister, Betty Haughey of Regina.

We would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of the All Nations’ Healing Hospital for their amazing care and compassion for Dad during his stay.

If you so wish, donations could be made to the Saskatchewan Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.

As per Dad’s request, a Celebration of his Life will be held in early summer in the valley with family and close friends. His final resting place will be Lakeview Cemetery overlooking Echo Lake.

Arrangements entrusted to Conley Funeral Home, Fort Qu’Appelle, SK.

Miss Me – But Let Me Go

When I come to the end of the road

And the sun has set for me,

I want no rites in a gloom filled room

Why cry for a soul set free?

Miss me a little – but not too long

And not with your head bowed low,

Remember the love that we once shared

Miss me – but let me go.

For this is a journey that we all must take

And each must go alone,

It’s all a part of the Masters’ plan

A step on the road to home.

When you are lonely and sick at heart

Go to the hills we know,

And bury your sorrows among the trees

Miss me – but let me go.