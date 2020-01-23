ALLEN – Edythe (nee Burnham)

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Edythe Allen on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Regina at the age of 95 years. Edythe was born on March 25, 1924, to Jemima (Fleming) and William Burnham. She was raised on a farm near Summerberry. Edy married Albert Allen in 1947 and moved to his farm south of Lemberg, where she enjoyed the challenges of farm life and was a tireless worker. Edy was a very social person and loved to have fun. She made lasting friendships with people from all walks of life and kept in close contact with many folks. Everyone who knew Gram (as she was fondly called by her family) has a story to tell about her. Gram was deeply engaged in the lives of her family and friends, the person who connected us to each other. Learning to text message in the early 2000s allowed Gram to receive daily updates from her loved ones all over the world. She also expected frequent and detailed updates about seeding, harvesting and everything in between. If we wanted to know anything about family, the farm or friends, we texted Gram! Gram’s kindness and generosity were evident in her service to others and her community. She was always willing to help with any job or put on a large meal. Gram never missed a family gathering, and often the fun started when she arrived. While out picking berries with Grandpa Albert one day, Gram struck up a conversation with a German hitchhiker, which resulted in a meal, then an overnight stay and ultimately a lifelong friendship with Francesca (and her dog). This was a testament to Gram’s kindness. Gram’s later years were filled with joy at the births of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to receive texts and pictures of the kids, along with regular visits and updates. She had such a large presence in the lives of her family, and we are grateful for the fun and the lessons she taught us. Edy was predeceased by her parents; her loving husband of 68 years, Albert; sisters Grace, Evelyn and Betty; and brothers George and Lemuel. Edy will be lovingly remembered by sons Steve, Bryan and Clifford (Debbie); Liz; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to send a heartfelt thanks to all the Wintergreen staff who so graciously befriended and supported her over the last two years. Special thanks also to all Pasqua hospital staff in the emergency room, on ward 4A and in palliative care, who cared for Edy in her last four weeks of life. Your timely care and compassion were greatly appreciated. A celebration of life will be held in June, 2020, at Ellisboro Cemetery. Watch for future announcements closer to the date. Those wishing to do so may consider a donation to Grace United Church, Lemberg. Arrangements are entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.