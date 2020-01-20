Abernethy couple charged after assaulting two police officers

On January 19, 2020 at 3am Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the town of Abernethy, SK. Two officers made contact with a 25 year old man and 20 year old woman. The woman had minor facial injuries. When the officers attempted to take the male into custody, both the male and female became aggressive and assaulted both officers. A CEW was deployed at the female, but was ineffective. She was not injured from the deployment. The male attempted to grab the CEW out of the officer’s hand. Additional officers were summoned and the couple were taken into custody.

One officer was examined at the Fort Qu’Appelle hospital and released.

The couple was remanded before a Justice of the Peace and appeared in Fort Qu’Appelle Provincial Court Monday January 20, 2020. Both were remanded into custody to appear Thursday January 23 for bail hearings at Fort Qu’Appelle Provincial Court. The female is facing charges of domestic assault, assaulting a peace officer (x2), forcible confinement, uttering threats and resist arrest. The male is facing charges of assaulting a peace officer (x2), resist arrest, attempting to disarm a police officer and forcible confinement.