SaskEnergy sets new natural gas usage record

Daily natural gas consumption in the province has surpassed the previous usage record twice this week. Originally set in December 2018, the record of 1.50 PetaJoules (PJ) was tied in February 2019. Daily gas consumption numbers are tracked over a 24-hour period from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., and the new numbers are:

Monday, January 13 th to Tuesday, January 14 th – 1.53 PJ

to Tuesday, January 14 – 1.53 PJ Tuesday, January 14 th to Wednesday, January 15 th – 1.54 PJ

to Wednesday, January 15 – 1.54 PJ Wednesday, January 15th to Thursday, January 16th – 1.56 PJ

A PetaJoule is a unit of measurement equivalent to one million GigaJoules (GJ) of natural gas – the average home in Saskatchewan consumes about 100 GJ of natural gas annually.

The 1.56 PJ natural gas consumption record is due to high natural gas consumption from residential, business and industrial customers – including increasing natural gas use for power production in Saskatchewan.

Record-setting natural gas usage days are happening more frequently due to customer growth. SaskEnergy’s pipeline system is designed around this increased growth, ensuring additional capacity so that even on peak record days, the system is able to provide more natural gas than required.

SaskEnergy employees work throughout the year to inspect, maintain and upgrade the province’s natural gas delivery system so that it can operate safely and efficiently regardless of the weather conditions. The system is monitored 24 hours a day to manage peak demands such as the winter weather conditions Saskatchewan has been experiencing.