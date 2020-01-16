SHANKS – Margaret

Margaret Shanks was born March 24, 1930, at Quill Lake, SK, and passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Home, Melville, at the age of 89 years. Margaret was predeceased by her sister, Hazel; her parents, Jack and Tillie; her daughter, Betty; and her brothers, John and Bill. She is survived by her son, Howard; grandson Andrew; sister Esther; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mom was a school teacher at St. Henry’s School for most of her career. After retirement she volunteered for several organizations and charities. Mom enjoyed curling, golfing, bingo, cards and a good cup of coffee with the girls. Rest in peace, Mom, as you are now free from the debilitating effects of Alzheimer’s and dementia. As per Margaret’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.