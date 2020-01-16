GOLEM – Anna

Anna Golem (nee Leier) of St. Paul Lutheran Home, Melville, and formerly of Neudorf , SK and Waterloo, ON, passed away at St. Paul Home on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the age of 92 years. Anna was born Feb. 19, 1927, and was in the middle of eight children born to August and Katherine (nee Hollinger) Leier. She was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church, Neudorf. At age 20, Anna and her younger sister Christine moved east to Kitchener, ON. Anna was united in marriage to Kenneth Golem on Nov. 14, 1964, at St Mark’s Lutheran Church, Kitchener, ON. They were blessed with their son, Thomas. Anna and Ken moved to Neudorf in 2002 to spend their retirement with family and friends. Anna will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren for her hugs, smiles and laughter. She was a very devoted and loving mom, grandma, sister, aunt and friend. Anna was predeceased by her parents, August and Katherine (nee Hollinger) Leier; her husband, Kenneth; three sisters, Adela Leier (in infancy), Christine Koch and Emma Adolph; her brothers, Otto and Ernie; her brothers-in-law, Russell Golem, Melvin Janke and Ernie Adolph; and sisters-in-law Marion Janke, Vivian Leier and Katherine Leier. She leaves to mourn her passing and to cherish her memory: her son, Thomas (Renee) of Ottawa; two wonderful grandchildren, William (13) and Jonathan (11); her siblings, Frieda (Arthur) Schmidt and Ed (Evelyn) Leier; her sister-in-law, Margaret Golem; and numerous nieces and nephews and many other relatives and close friends. Anna’s funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, Neudorf. Interment will follow in Christ Lutheran Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Matthews Funeral Home, Melville, beginning at 7 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Christ Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, the St. Paul Lutheran Home Foundation or the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan by visiting matthewsfuneralhome.ca. Arrangements are entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.