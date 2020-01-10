Fort Qu’Appelle seeking help in locating missing teenager

On January 7, 2020 Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP received a request to locate an adult female. Leslie Agnes Maple, 19 years of age, was last seen by her family on December 3, 2019 on the Standing Buffalo First Nation near Fort Qu’appelle, but last communicated using text messages on January 4, 2020. The content of the conversation indicated Leslie was in Regina and police believe she is likely still within the city of Regina. Inquiries by both Regina Police Service and RCMP have not located Leslie. Police are concerned for Leslie’s well being and are asking the public to call police if they have any information on her whereabouts.