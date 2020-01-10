Sask. Fire Commissioner resigns

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) is announcing the resignation of its Vice-President of Operations and Fire Commissioner, Duane McKay, effective January 30, 2020.

McKay has accepted the position of President of CanOps, a national not-for-profit organization focused on advancing public safety. CanOps is a service provider for the SPSA, working together to deliver public safety programs in the province.

“Duane is well known and respected within the Province of Saskatchewan for his passion and dedication in Emergency Management,” Government Relations Minister Lori Carr said. “We thank him for his 17 years of service and for his leadership during some of the most significant crises in Saskatchewan history, including numerous wildfires, evacuations and massive flooding events.”

McKay started his career in the Prince Albert Fire Service.

“I want to thank Duane for his impressive commitment to protecting the people and property of Saskatchewan,” SPSA President Marlo Pritchard said. “I look forward to working with him in his new role.”



McKay started with the Government of Saskatchewan in 2002. He was appointed Fire Commissioner in 2007 and has held various roles prior to becoming Vice-President.

McKay will start with CanOps on February 1, 2020.