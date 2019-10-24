Social insurance number fraud alert issued in Melville area

The Melville/Ituna RCMP have received complaints from the public of fraudulent attempts to obtain Social Insurance Numbers.

The caller falsely represents themselves to be a Federal Agency that needs to verify a SIN. The caller is aggressive and intimidating in their approach and in one case called the victim back using an app to falsely display the phone number as the local RCMP detachment.

Melville/Ituna RCMP are reminding everyone that Government Agencies do not work this way and there is no scenario where you should ever give out your SIN to anyone over the phone.

To report phone scams you can call the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501. If you gave out your SIN, or were otherwise victimized, please call you local RCMP Detachment.