ENGLOT – Leon Anthony-Ray

Leon Anthony-Ray Englot was born on Nov. 21, 1981, in Yorkton, Sask., to Lola and Lloyd Englot. When Leon was young, he loved his farm animals. He liked to go horseback riding. It wasn’t unlike him to ride the bulls and cows when out doing chores. Leon also liked to ride quads and snowmobiles; he would pull his sister, brother and friends around with them on a car hood. When someone else drove, Leon would just hold the rope, sit down in the snow and away they would go. He always seemed to get holes in the seat of his pants, and for a while, we weren’t really sure just how he got them. Leon also liked his motorbike; when it wouldn’t start, he would just run beside and then jump on once it started, and away he would go. During his teenage years, an accident with a trike caused Leon to spend seven weeks in the Yorkton hospital in traction for a broken femur. Later on, a truck accident resulted with a broken forearm and nose. One time when their parents were away, Leon and his siblings were supposed to shred cabbage with a manual machine. They decided to put a socket and drill on the machine, hoping to get the job done faster. But instead, they ended up with cabbage everywhere on the walls, the windows and the floor. Leon attended school in Melville throughout elementary and junior high, later graduating from the Melville Comprehensive School in 2000. Throughout his high school years, he worked at Prairie Co-op. Following high school, Leon and his girlfriend, Chantelle, decided to move to Saskatoon, where he took employment at Crestline making ambulances for a few years. He then worked at Advance Engineered Products making tank trailers until their return to Melville. Once back in Melville, he worked at Saskatchewan Wheat Pool hauling anhydrous ammonia to farmers, later making the transition to CPS in Yorkton. On Aug. 27, 2013, Leon and Chantelle’s beautiful baby girl, Arya Jacqueline Beryl Englot, was born in Yorkton. Arya became his life and his pride and joy. Leon spent many days going mud bogging and was a member of the Melville Mud Runner’s Association. He liked fishing with family and friends and loved to take Arya every chance he got. Leon and Arya would spend the whole weekend down at the lake in the shack fishing, sleeping and cooking. Leon loved to go hunting and spending time with his friends and adopted brothers (Aaron, Nathan, Dallas, Tyson and Garret). There were so many other friends who classified Leon as part of their own family. Leon bought a car in the spring of 2019. Arya called it a “Daddy race car”. He loved to chase Arya and his nieces and nephews around the stairwell at the farm. Arya would laugh so hard she would cry. When Leon stopped chasing her, she would bug him until he started to chase and tickle her all over again. Arya was the love of Leon’s life; she always came first. When she would dance ballet, Leon was always so proud of her. Leon believed Arya hung the moon and loved her deeply. Leon had an amazing and lovable personality that attracted people to him. He had a large heart and would do anything he could to help anybody. He loved his dog, Hera, even though she sometimes destroyed the house and he would have to go find her whenever she broke out. Leon spent the last few years employed at N & R Concrete, where he worked in a vast capacity until his sudden passing on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the age of 37 years. Leon will be deeply missed by his daughter, Arya; Arya’s mom, Chantelle; his parents, Lola and Lloyd Englot; his sister, Lariene (Ronnie) Thompson and their children Anthony, Layne, Carlin and Elyssa; his brother, Lance (Kim) Englot and their son Kael; his grandma, Velma Englot; Uncle Paul and Auntie Karen Englot and their extended families; Uncle Ernie and Auntie Delores Englot and their extended families; Jackie Padar (his adopted mom) and the entire Padar family; the entire Weishaupt family; along with the N & R Concrete family, his adopted families and everyone else who knew and loved him. Special thank you goes to Matthews Funeral Home and Reverend Brian Mee for all their time, guidance, help and support. Thank you goes to Independent Grocery, Tim Hortons, N&R Concrete and family members for their help with the lunch and reception. Your kindness and support is greatly appreciated by our family. We would also like to thank everyone for your support, thoughtful words and kindness during this very difficult time. Leon’s funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at First United Church in Melville, followed by a reception at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall. Interment will take place in Saskatoon at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.