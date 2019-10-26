Paramedic, youth and toddler killed in collision

On October 25, 2019, around 5:00 p.m. Beauval RCMP responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 155, south of Beauval, SK between an ambulance and a truck. Beauval RCMP were assisted by RCMP Officers from Patuanak and Green Lake Detachments, Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS), Meadow Lake Traffic Services and local Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and medical personnel.

The northbound ambulance had two occupants and the southbound truck had five occupants. The passenger of the northbound vehicle, an adult male, was transported by EMS and was later pronounced deceased. A male youth and female toddler from the southbound truck were transported by EMS and were later pronounced deceased. All of the other occupants were transported by EMS with undetermined injuries.

Road conditions were poor with slush and ice covered sections at the time of the collision. Alcohol is not considered a factor.

The highway reopened around 1 a.m. this morning. The investigation in ongoing.

The names of the deceased will not be released.