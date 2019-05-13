Attempted break and enter by masked intrudors

An attempted break and enter in the McLean area was interrupted by the home owner at 0445 hours this morning. He heard the door to the shed being kicked in, exited his residence and spoke to a female who stated they were looking for gas. He yelled out that there was no gas in the shed and two males exited with their faces covered. They left in a 2015 Chrysler 200, 4 door, black in color with Alberta marker CCM5387. They were last seen heading northbound. Another break and enter was reported north of this location and the tire marks matched the above noted vehicle. Please keep an eye out for this vehicle and call police immediately if seen..

If you have information related to this advisory please call 911 or 310-RCMP.