Camping season begins in Sask.; alcohol/cannabis ban in place for long weekend

The time of year that many campers look forward to is finally here. Saskatchewan Provincial Park campgrounds are set to officially open for the 2019 season on Thursday, May 16.

“Opening weekend for provincial park campgrounds is always an exciting time for us,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said. “This year we are encouraging campers to get out to the parks early to make the most of the 2019 season.”

New this year, visitors can camp in a provincial park from Thursday, May 16 up until Monday, June 24, 2019, at a discounted rate of $5 per night off in any electric, non-electric or economy campsite.

This spring discount provides an opportunity for guests to enjoy the parks at a very affordable rate. Spring is the perfect time to get out and explore while the parks are still quiet. Campsites are still available in many provincial parks; nightly reservations can be made at .

During the Victoria Day Weekend (Thursday, May 16 to Monday, May 20 inclusive), the alcohol ban will be in place once again and will include cannabis. The alcohol and cannabis ban applies to all campgrounds and picnic areas within provincial parks and recreation sites. The ban is also in effect at several regional parks. For additional information on the alcohol and cannabis ban, please visit .

Saskatchewan Parks offer something for everyone, from family-friendly sandy beaches to back-country hiking trails. Throughout the summer months, many parks will once again be offering a variety of programs and special events that appeal to guests of all ages. A list of programs and events can be found at , under the Events tab on each park page.

The Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport continues to invest in provincial park facilities and infrastructure to provide the best experience possible for visitors.

Since 2008-09, a total of $110 million has been invested in parks capital projects and maintenance. The 2019-20 Budget includes further investment of $9.5 million for capital projects and $1.6 million for capital maintenance. Saskatchewan’s provincial parks continue to be important destinations, attracting visitors and bringing economic benefits to the entire province.