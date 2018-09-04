Indian Head RCMP request public assistance in locating 38 year-old male with health concerns

Indian Head RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 38 year-old Raymond Caza. He was reported missing on September 2, 2018, and was last seen at a residence in Qu’Appelle, SK that day at approximately 11 a.m. Raymond has some health issues and there is concern for his well-being.

He is described as:

· 5’7 tall

· 285 lbs

· Short brown hair

· Brown eyes (wears glasses)

· Goatee

· Heavy build

· Missing teeth from the top of his mouth

· Last seen wearing neon green shirt, grey hoodie

Raymond is believed to be driving a red 2005 GMC Jimmy with Saskatchewan plate 986 KZM. He has relatives in the Regina, Yorkton and Melville areas, but it cannot be confirmed that he was travelling to any of these destinations.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Raymond Caza is asked to contact their local police service, Indian Head RCMP at 306-695-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).