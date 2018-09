On September 2, 2018 at 9:52 a.m. Fort Qu'Appelle RCMP responded to a call of a body in Echo Lake. Police believe the body is that of a missing 7-year l-old, Greagan Geldenhuys. Police are working with the Coroner's Office as the investigation continues and no foul play is suspected at this time.

Fort Qu'Appelle RCMP issued a statement thanking all the organizations and volunteers who have assisted in the search for Greagan since August 25, 2018 when his mother was found dead on a beach.